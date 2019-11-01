Kyle Kuzma returning to Lakers Friday vs. Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t have a very deep team. LeBron James and Anthony Davis need all the help they can get, particularly at the forward position from youngster Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma has been out since summer with a foot injury, but it appears that he will make his debut this week.

According to a report from Shams Charania, Kuzma will see his first action in 2019-20 for the Lakers on Nov. 1 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Via Twitter:

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will make his season debut on Friday against the Mavericks in Dallas, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Positive sign, as Kuzma will be eased back into Lakers rotation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 30, 2019









Kuzma brings a lot to the table for the Lakers, both in his individual ability and in what kind of rotations Frank Vogel can enact with him in the lineup.

Los Angeles is a new team and as we know it takes some time for guys to gel together. Getting Kuzma back on the floor before winter takes over will be good for the Lakers’ cohesiveness come spring.