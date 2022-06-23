Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope available in trade talks

The Wizards have been willing to discuss Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in trade conversations, sources said. New York is exploring all options pertaining to Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, Nerlens Noel, Kemba Walker and Cam Reddish.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

How does Washington get Malcom Brogdon?

It’s HARD to get the salaries to match.

Would you give up 10 for Brogdon? 🤢

Would you give up Kuzma for Brogdon? – 12:32 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Sifting thru draft/trade rumors, connecting dots. Seems like Brogdon for KCP/10 would make sense as the starting point of a deal. – 6:12 PM

More on this storyline

Quinton Mayo: Washington Wizards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford were slated to make an appearance at The George Goodman League today, but the games were cancelled due to rain. KCP was originally going to play then changed his mind, I’m told. -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / June 2, 2022

Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not play in the season finale on Sunday against the Hornets. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / April 8, 2022

But anyway, where Magic’s critiques truly fly off the rails is when he (incorrectly) asserts that the Lakers could have done both the Buddy Hield trade and the DeMar DeRozan move, and could have kept Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso as a result. That’s just… like wildly, wildly wrong, and makes it seem unlikely that he actually learned the entire CBA in just one day with Adam Silver (emphasis mine): “You put yourself in a position not just this season, but you put yourself for next season and the season after, because that’s one thing about those two guys (Hield and DeRozan) are young guys, and we needed to bring some young guys who will keep LeBron fresh, who will keep AD fresh, and then if somebody is hurt you know, you’re seeing it right now with DeRozan, he can go off for 40 points. He’s doing it with the Bulls.” -via Silverscreenandroll.com / April 5, 2022

Kyle Kuzma: If 🤣 isn’t your most frequent emoji used stay farrrrrrrr away from me -via Twitter @kylekuzma / June 22, 2022

Quinton Mayo: Kyle Kuzma wants an extension now. His agent and Tommy Sheppard have had talks about a contract extension. -via Spotify / June 18, 2022

Kyle Kuzma: Steph a mf savage -via Twitter @kylekuzma / June 16, 2022