Kyle Kuzma isn't trying to be a star for the Lakers — and he's thriving

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Woike
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, right, shoots as Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman.
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, right, shoots over Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman during a 115-105 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

There was a choice to be made.

“It all depends what you want in this sport, to be honest,” LeBron James said. “... Do you want to score a bunch of points but sometimes it doesn't really matter or doesn't make a difference in winning or losing? Or do you want to be a part of something special where you continue to get better, you continue to make an impact and you have a role on the team where you're playing for something more than the sum of your individuality?”

Anyone who closely watched Kyle Kuzma’s career with the Lakers couldn’t be sure which direction he’d pick.

In his first two seasons with the Lakers, Kuzma scored — a lot. He was a 17-point-per-game scorer before his 24th birthday on the Lakers — endorsements and fame coming far before any winning.

Left with the Lakers after the team traded the rest of their future for Anthony Davis, it was time for Kuzma to decide.

He’s chosen wisely.

Armed with a new contract, an NBA championship and comfort in his role, Kuzma’s shaped his game around the stars on his team instead of trying to star alongside them. And it’s working.

In the Lakers' 115-105 win over Memphis on Friday, Kuzma scored 20 points — but it was his 10 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass, that flashed like some of Kuzma’s game day outfits.

“There's a lot of different ways you can impact the game,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “As he's grown his offensive rebounding, he's really gotten comfortable with that aspect of his game and has given us a huge lift — just creating a lot of extra possessions that are helping us win games. So, it's just a testament to understand that there's many ways you can impact the game without scoring.”

Friday was his seventh game with 10 or more rebounds this season, all of which have come since Jan. 7. Last season, his first as a player trying to find his way on a contender, Kuzma grabbed double-digit rebounds just three times in the regular season and playoffs.

The switch sounds simple.

“I’m just trying to get the damn ball really,” Kuzma said.

But there’s been more to it than that — comfort with the sacrifice required to accept life as a supporting player instead of a featured star. It might not be exactly what Kuzma wants, but it’s also what’s best for the team.

“It’s not an easy buy-in," James said. 'Because when you know you’re capable of going out and scoring 20 or you’re capable of putting up high-point games, it shouldn’t be an easy buy-in. It should take some time.”

And Kuzma’s game isn’t done evolving. But there’s been significant progress.

This year, he’s had seven double-doubles, one fewer than Anthony Davis, and third most on the team. Kuzma’s making better than 36% from three and he’s looking at ease with where things are with his game.

“Man, he’s grown. His playmaking has been better, his catch-and-shoot has been better, and his value for our team has grown from even the end of last year to now,” Davis said. “Between the huge plays for us, his effort and his energy is there every night. Rebounding, making the hustle plays. Things that you didn’t see a lot of last year — you saw spurts of it, but now you’re seeing it every game with him.

“He brings that spark for us …He’s made a jump.”

And lately, when he does, he usually comes down with the basketball.

ETC.

The NBA warned Kuzma and LeBron James about flopping on Saturday, the league reported on Twitter.

Kuzma fell backward out of bounds along the baseline with 6:30 left in the fourth quarter when Memphis guard Dillon Brooks drove to the basket. Brooks reverse pivoted after the contact and shot a pull-up jumper that missed. No foul was called.

James drew a foul on Brooks while battling for rebounding position on a missed shot by Anthony Davis with 2:33 left in the second quarter. James fell backward to the court after minimum contact with Brooks while Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen collected the rebound.

TONIGHT

AT DENVER

When: 7 p.m.

On the air: TV: Spectrum SportsNet, ESPN; Radio: 710, 1330

Update: The Lakers finished a perfect five-game homestand on Friday, a stretch that started with the Lakers playing a near-perfect second half against Denver on Feb. 4. The Nuggets will look to be much sharper than they were that night, winners of two in a row after a three-game skid. Center Nikola Jokic has been one of the league’s top offensive players and slowing him down will be at the top of the scouting report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Memphis		-125-1.5O 229.5
Sacramento		+105+1.5U 229.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Red Auerbach listed the 12 players he’d most want for the playoffs

    The legendary Celtic team president and coach once listed the 12 players hed most want on his team going into the playoffs.

  • Bill Russell trolled everyone who says Tom Brady or Michael Jordan is the GOAT of all sports with one simple photo

    Recency bias may compel fans to hold Brady or Jordan in higher esteem, but the vast sum of Bill Russell's accomplishments remain unmatched.

  • 7 NFL teams that make sense for former Texans DE J.J. Watt

    DE J.J. Watt will be looking for a new team after the Houston Texans released him. Here are seven teams that make sense.

  • Famed Pittsburgh sandwich joint makes tasty offer to Watt Bros.

    A legendary Pittsburgh sandwich shop has made a tempting offer to T.J. and Derek Watt regarding brother J.J.

  • James Harden sets Brooklyn record in win over Warriors

    James Harden continues to facilitate as well as anyone in the NBA -- this time, his efforts helped lead to a win.

  • Watch: Francesco Molinari opened his Saturday at Pebble Beach with a cold top

    A top off the tee? It's the stuff nightmares are made of, but even major champions like Francesco Molinari do it occasionally.

  • LeBron James receives anti-flopping warning from NBA after play on Friday

    LeBron James hasn't been warned for flopping since the 2013 playoffs when he was fined $5,000 for flopping.

  • Djokovic answers fitness doubts with victory over Raonic

    Reigning champion Novak Djokovic came through a tough examination of his fitness as the top seed beat Canadian powerhouse Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals. Djokovic, who injured a side muscle during a five-set win over Taylor Fritz on Friday and suggested he might not be able to continue, showed hints of discomfort on the way to becoming the second male player to reach 300 Grand Slam match wins. Fourteenth seed Raonic had never previously taken a set off Djokovic in three previous Grand Slam meetings so when he snatched the second set a surprise looked possible.

  • NASCAR's first Arab American female driver to make her debut at Daytona International Speedway

    Toni Breidinger will become the first Arab American female driver to participate in a NASCAR national series.

  • Jordan Spieth holds on to lead at Pebble Beach

    Despite finishing just 1-under on the day, Jordan Spieth managed to hold on to his lead and even separate himself slightly from the pack on Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif. As the tournament moved exclusively to Pebble Beach Golf Links for the weekend, Spieth capitalized on his second hole-out eagle of the tournament -- a 160-yard shot from the fairway on the par-5 No. 16 -- to shoot 71 and move to 13 under, 203 total, and take a two-shot lead over a five-pack of players at 11 under that includes Nate Lashley (68), Tom Hoge (68), Patrick Cantlay (70), Daniel Berger (72) and Scotland's Russell Knox (69). Hot on their heels at 10 under and tied for seventh place is a formidable foursome that includes Australia's Jason Day (68), Brian Stuard (69), Maverick McNealy (69) and England's Paul Casey (71).

  • NASCAR start time: What time does the Daytona 500 start?

    Alex Bowman will lead the field to green in this weekend's NASCAR Cup season-opening Daytona 500. Here's how and when you can watch the race

  • Mock draft watch: Draft Wire’s latest 2-rounder bolsters the Browns defense

    A playmaking safety and a defensive line reinforcement projected

  • Oregon starting QB Tyler Shough to transfer

    Shough started all seven of Oregon's games in 2020.

  • Alex Bowman's car issues resolved, rain washes out Daytona practices

    The final two practice sessions for the season-opening Daytona 500 were washed out by rain on Saturday. Polesitter Alex Bowman was among the drivers who were looking to troubleshoot on Saturday, one day before NASCAR's most prominent race. Bowman wasn't able to get a lap in around the 2 1/2-mile track at Daytona International Speedway but did get his car on the track.

  • Serena takes care of business on and off the court in Melbourne

    Most players would be content to rest the day before a big match, but not Serena Williams. The 23-times Grand Slam champion said she had to step in to avert an "emergency" at her clothing line on Saturday, a day ahead of her Australian Open last 16 match against Aryna Sabaleka. Williams, who beat the Belarusian 6-4 2-6 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals, said the situation was "so crazy".

  • 'I'm not a machine', third seed Thiem slumps out

    Third seed Dominic Thiem slumped out of the Australian Open in lacklustre fashion on Sunday, complaining of undisclosed physical issues after being thrashed 6-4 6-4 6-0 in the fourth round by Grigor Dimitrov. The U.S. Open champion, who came back from two sets down to beat Nick Kyrgios in a third round battle on Friday night, looked out of sorts from the beginning of the contest and made an uncharacteristic 41 unforced errors. "A combination of some little physical issues, plus a real bad day, plus the fact that he's a great player ... a result like that can happen," Thiem said.

  • Super Bowl streaker says he bet $50,000 on his stunt, but his plan is falling apart because he couldn't keep his mouth shut

    Super Bowl streaker Yuri Andrade claimed he made a windfall by betting on himself and taking the field, but it looks like he won't be cashing in.

  • Novak Djokovic overcomes fitness worries to defeat Milos Raonic in four sets and reach Australian Open quarters

    Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic came through a tough examination of his fitness as the top seed beat Canadian powerhouse Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals. Djokovic, who injured a side muscle during a five-set win over Taylor Fritz on Friday and suggested he might not be able to continue, showed hints of discomfort on the way to becoming only the second player to reach 300 Grand Slam match wins. Fourteenth seed Raonic had never previously taken a set off Djokovic in three previous Grand Slam meetings so when he snatched the second set a surprise looked possible. But Djokovic, bidding for a record-extending ninth title in Melbourne, responded by raising his level and improving his record over Raonic to 12-0. The Serb will face Germany's Alexander Zverev for a place in the semi-finals. Djokovic failed to convert break points at 3-3 and 4-4 in the opening set and there was one moment of alarm when he was forced wide on the forehand side and struggled to put on the brakes, hurdling a courtside advertising board. He won the tiebreak in clinical fashion, though, and when Raonic needed treatment on his right ankle early in the second set Djokovic appeared to be well in command. Instead, Raonic began to play some of his best tennis and secured the first service break of the match at 2-2 with a powerful forehand winner. That proved enough for Raonic to bag the second set but his victory hopes were soon receding as Djokovic began to swing freely and accelerated through the third set. The elastic-limbed Djokovic was stretched in the fourth set as Raonic regained his focus but he broke serve at 4-4 when his opponent netted a backhand and clinched victory a game later to reach the quarter-finals in Melbourne for the 12th time. Reuters

  • Gilbert Burns: Why I lost to Kamaru Usman | UFC 258 Post-Fight Press Conference

    Hear everything Gilbert Burns had to say after the battle against Kamaru Usman. At the UFC 258 post-fight press conference, hear what Burns had to say as to why he lost to Usman. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White: Jon Jones will fight winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

  • Daughter of Lombardi Trophy's designer wants apology from Tom Brady for trophy toss

    Just wait until she finds out what hockey players do to the Stanley Cup.