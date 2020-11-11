Kyle Kuzma hoping for ‘sizable’ deal from Lakers in extension talks
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is eligible to sign a rookie extension this summer. Kuzma’s representatives, as they should, are looking for a sizable deal for their client, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. We are all hoping for sizable deals and it’s the duty of Kuzma’s reps to pursue the most sizable of deals. Whether they get it is a serious debate and particularly with regards to the Lakers, who have their eyes on adding a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the future. It wouldn’t be in L.A.’s best interest to sign Kuz to a big-time extension. At least not this offseason