Kyle Kuzma hilariously fails at Steph Curry signature turnaround 3-pointer

Watch Kuz hilariously fail at Steph's signature turnaround trey

Warriors guard Steph Curry is one of the most revolutionary players the NBA has ever seen. Not only did Curry change how players shoot from long distances, but he also changed how players celebrate their made -- or missed -- shots.

The latest player to give Curry's signature turnaround celebration a try was Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma on Tuesday night. Instead, Kuzma went viral with an on-court lowlight.

He shot a corner 3-pointer by the Wizards’ bench and turned to his teammates before the shot could go in. But Kuzma celebrated a hair too early because the shot embarrassingly rimmed out.

While Kuzma tried to channel his inner Curry, he ended up becoming more like Nick Young and Kemba Walker instead.

Nick Young vs. Kemba Walker.@teamziller tries to figure out which one celebrated their missed shot better: https://t.co/BRYgr2sZqf pic.twitter.com/x5nmwI3W3v — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 30, 2016

Here's the perfect lesson by the creator himself on what it looks like when the shot ends up being successful:

This is how you do it, @kylekuzma ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/ht1TcocHTB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2023

Even Kuzma’s teammates couldn’t help but laugh at the moment. And what a great moment it was.

However, Kuzma ended up with the last laugh of the night as the Wizards walked away with the 119-117 win over the Detroit Pistons. Kuzma finished the game with 23 points.

The Wizards currently hold 10th place in the Eastern Conference, while Curry and the Warriors sit sixth in the West.

