Kyle Kuzma extension: LeBron James reacts to 3 year deal worth $40M

As it turns out, Kyle Kuzma wasn’t the only one celebrating on Sunday night.

On the eve of the deadline for rookie extensions, Kuzma agreed to sign a three-year pact worth $40 million with the Lakers that will keep him in Los Angeles for at least the next two seasons. Kuzma has long been a fan-favorite in Tinseltown, but based on LeBron James’ reaction, it’s safe to conclude that he’s won the King over, as well.

James took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

Kuzma is likely to enjoy a bigger role with the defending champions this season, which is probably why Rob Pelinka and his staff opted to ink him to the extension that appeared to be the middle ground between “big money” and potentially losing Kuzma to restricted free agency next season.

“KUUUUUZZZZZZZZZZZ!!! Congrats bro!!! Next dinner on you for sure! Vino chronicles @kylekuzma,” James tweeted in celebration of the report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

KUUUUUZZZZZZZZZZZ!!! Congrats bro!!! Next dinner on you for sure! Vino chronicles 🤣🤣 @kylekuzma https://t.co/anaseyjXIl — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 20, 2020

Kuzma joins both James and Anthony Davis as returning members from last season’s club to sign rich deals since the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship. James signed a two-year, $85 million extension while Davis re-signed with the club on a five-year deal worth approximately $190 million.

Now, there’s no question that Kuzma will figure into the club’s long-term plans. For at least the next two seasons, he’ll be wearing Lakers purple and gold.

The King, obviously, is pleased.