Kyle Kuzma suffers eye abrasion during Lakers' win

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma exited Tuesday night’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter with a gruesome-looking eye injury.

Kuzma took an elbow directly to his right eye from Thunder forward Darius Bazley. He immediately left for the locker room, as per the NBA’s blood rule, then watched the remainder of the game from the bench.

After the game, head coach Frank Vogel told reporters that Kuzma suffered an “eye abrasion” and was cleared by the medical staff.

Frank Vogel said Kyle Kuzma was diagnosed with an eye abrasion. He was available to play and cleared by the medical team, but Vogel said he used his "better judgement" and decided not to play him for the second half. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 20, 2019

Kuzma put up five points in nine minutes Tuesday before exiting and is averaging 14 points per game so far this season. He also missed a month — spanning the end of the preseason and the beginning of the regular season — with a foot injury.

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma holds his eye after being poked by Thunder forward Darius Bazley during their game on Tuesday. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

