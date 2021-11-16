Kyle Kuzma, city of Cleveland still feuding over LeBron James hecklers

Neither Kyle Kuzma nor the city of Cleveland are letting their beef go.

The feud — which started earlier this month after Kuzma hit a game-winner to lead the Washington Wizards past the Cavaliers and then responded to hecklers in the crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — spilled over onto Twitter again on Monday.

Kuzma responded to a tweet that showed a Cleveland television station’s description of him that read, “Won an NBA championship thanks to LeBron James.”

City of Cleveland we have something in common 😅😭 nice too meet you https://t.co/4syPtvnKYS — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 15, 2021

Kuzma: ‘Without ‘Bron, Cleveland wouldn’t be s**t’

Kuzma got into an exchange with Cavaliers fans last week during the Wizards’ 97-94 win over Cleveland. Those fans had a sign calling him out for the NBA title he won two years ago with the Los Angeles Lakers and James that read, “LeBron won Kuzma his ring.”

“There was some hecklers during the game talking to me, so it was their fault, really,” Kuzma said earlier this month. “They had a sign up that said LeBron won Kuzma his ring, and I said, ‘Without ‘Bron, Cleveland wouldn’t be s**t.”

Kuzma got the last laugh that night, as he hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to give the Wizards the win. He also autographed the sign after the game, so he’s clearly not that upset by it.

Based on his tweet on Monday, Kuzma seems to have agreed with those fans at least a bit. Kuzma won his title with James and the Lakers during the 2019-20 season, but then was traded away this past offseason in a package that brought Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles.

The Clevelanders' criticism, though, isn't getting in his head. So far, Kuzma is averaging 15 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season in Washington — which has now won four straight and holds the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Regardless, both Kuzma and the Cavaliers have a championship to their names. Whether James carried both of them to those respective titles is kind of irrelevant. They still have the ring either way.