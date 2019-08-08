Kyle Kuzma believes he can be the Lakers' third superstar

Kyle Kuzma is ready to take the next step in his career. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Los Angeles Lakers improved in a big way this offseason. Acquiring Anthony Davis via trade gave the team two legitimate superstars. After missing out on the postseason last year, the Lakers are in much better shape moving forward.

Whether they can actually win the Western Conference might depend on the team developing a third superstar to pair with Davis and LeBron James.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kyle Kuzma believes he can be that player, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

"I don't feel no pressure, but I believe that I am capable of being that superstar," Kuzma told ESPN. "I put a lot of work in. My progress through my journey shows that I can be there. I developed every single year, dating back to college, and I don't see that development stunting at all." Kuzma added, "Last year I didn't shoot the ball well, and I still averaged almost 20 [points per game]. If I can shoot the ball well and keep developing the facets of my game defensively, I don't see why I can't [be that third star]."

Last season, Kuzma averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

While those numbers don’t scream superstar, Kuzma does have ability. He was a first-round draft pick who made the All-Rookie team in his first year.

The Lakers may need Kuzma to take a big step forward next year. With the Los Angeles Clippers getting both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and Russell Westbrook joining James Harden on the Houston Rockets, the West looks even more competitive than ever. Not to mention the Golden State Warriors are still a good team despite losing Kevin Durant to free agency and Klay Thompson to injury.

Getting a third superstar would go a long way toward making the Lakers an even stronger threat to win it all. After making those comments, the pressure is on Kuzma to live up to his words.

———

Story continues

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: