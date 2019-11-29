Kyle Kuzma on Anthony Davis scoring 41: ‘New Orleans fans should probably boo their own team’

Pelicans fans mercilessly booed Anthony Davis.

He also scored 41 points.

After the Lakers won in New Orleans last night, Kyle Kuzma twisted the knife.

Bill Oram of The Athletic:

Kyle Kuzma: “New Orleans fans should probably boo their own team for letting him get 40.” — Bill Oram (@billoram) November 28, 2019





Sure, this is illogical. Pelicans fans resent Davis leaving because he’s capable of scoring 41 in a highly charged game. If he weren’t this good, his departure would barely bother them.

But Kuzma is just trying to rub in the loss. Mission accomplished.