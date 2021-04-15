Breaking News:

LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after dealing with irregular heartbeat in last game

Kyle Kuzma: Andre Drummond ‘kind of really never really been coached in his career’

Andre Drummond – who won no playoff games in eight seasons with the Pistons and Cavaliers – has been up-and-down since joining the defending-champion Lakers.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma:

I mean, it’s just a process, man. It’s not going to happen overnight. Rome wasn’t built overnight. I think that for him, it’s a big adjustment. When you think about it, he’s kind of really never really been coached in his career. Playing in Detroit, in Cleveland, and then coming here into a championship organization, it’s tough. It’s tough.

That harsh toward Lawrence Frank, Maurice Cheeks, John Loyer, Stan Van Gundy, Dwane Casey, John Beilein and J.B. Bickerstaff. At least some of them don’t deserve it.

It’s especially brash coming from Kuzma, who’s in just his fourth NBA season. Kuzma has participated in winning basketball, which isn’t nothing. But hasn’t proven he can drive winning basketball. He just happened to be on the (bad) team that LeBron James signed with. Now, Kuzma is enough of an authority on championship organizations to so strongly denigrate those Pistons and Cavaliers coaches?

It’s not terribly surprising Kuzma thinks this way, though. His belief in himself has gotten him this far. He’s not changing that mindset now – especially after winning a title. He’s also dismissive of small-market teams (which Detroit and Cleveland are).

And if LeBron and Anthony Davis get healthy, lifting Los Angeles back into championship-contention form, there’ll be no checking Kuzma’s belief in Lakers superiority.

More on the Lakers

NBA Power Rankings: Clippers take turn on top with Suns right behind Shorthanded Lakers pull away after ejections, upset Nets 126-101 Watch Kyrie Irving, Dennis Schroder get ejected for jawing at each other

Kyle Kuzma: Andre Drummond ‘kind of really never really been coached in his career’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com

