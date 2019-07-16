Will Kyle Korver return to Sixers? Elton Brand drops an interesting hint

Elton Brand's busy offseason is not over.

The Sixers' general manager acknowledged Tuesday morning in an interview on 97.5 The Fanatic's "Farzetta and Tra in the Morning" show that he's still working to fill out the Sixers' roster. The team currently has 13 players on the roster and could add two more.

When Marc Farzetta asked Brand about adding a player with similar shooting abilities to the departed JJ Redick, Brand dropped an interesting hint.

We'd love to have that. Spacing is key. We're going to hang our hats on defense, but when it's crunch time you're going to need spacing to operate. So we are looking for players that can space the court. We are in talks with a few of them, so we'll see how that goes. Hopefully the city will have someone that they know and can receive them well.

He didn't use his name, but Brand sure seemed to be talking about former Sixer Kyle Korver. Some Sixers fans might be familiar with available free agents like Thabo Sefolosha and Jose Calderon, but Brand has to be aware that fans know all about Korver.

The Sixers are reportedly a frontrunner to land the 38-year-old, who's an unrestricted free agent after being waived by the Phoenix Suns. Korver is a career 42.9 percent shooter from three-point range and has made the fourth most threes in NBA history.

Given the Sixers' salary cap situation, Korver would need to be willing to accept a veteran minimum deal to come back to Philadelphia.

A return to the city where he started his professional career would make a lot of sense for both parties. As Brand said, the Sixers could use some outside shooting. And for Korver, you'd think the chance to play for a team that looks poised to contend for a championship would be appealing.

You can listen to the full interview with Brand here.

