Kyle Karros hits walk-off three-run homer, Spokane Indians come back to beat Vancouver 10-9

May 19—Relief pitching can be a bit of an adventure, especially in the minor leagues. There's often no margin for error when the score is close late. Both teams were reminded of that in Sunday's game.

After watching a four-run lead disappear in the top half of the ninth inning, Kyle Karros hit a walk-off three run home run in the bottom half and the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 10-9 in the finale of a seven-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

The first-place Indians (21-14) took 5 of 7 games in the series and have won 10 of 12 from Vancouver (16-19) this season.

"We're starting to get to know some of these guys with the Canadiens," Karros said. "We've seen the pitchers before. I knew it was just fastball in and the rest took care of itself."

Spokane relievers Tyler Ahearn and Anderson Bido combined to allow five runs on three hits and three walks in the top of the ninth. The Indians earned two walks and Karros' blast in the bottom half against two Canadians hurlers.

"I think it says a lot about our team — just the attitudes we have in this group," Karros said. "We're never out of a game."

In the bottom of the ninth, Cole Carrigg and Dyan Jorge drew one-out walks off Johnathan Lavallee, and Vancouver manager Brent Lavallee (no relation) turned to Greyson Thurman — who threw two of his last three warm-up pitches to the backstop.

Karros then crushed the first pitch of the at-bat over the wall in left center field for his second home run of the season.

"I want to give a little shout out to (Indians manager) Robinson Cancel," Karros said. "Right when Jorge went up 3-1, he pulls me aside and he's like 'If he walks him right now, I want you to cheat a little bit. Just get the (bat) head out. He's gonna throw you a fastball. Try to end this game.' And that's exactly what happened."

Connor Staine started the game for Spokane and faced the minimum through two innings but did not return after a 65-minute rain delay in the middle of the second.

Braxton Hyde took over in the third and provided three shutout innings of relief. The 22-year-old righty allowed just three hits and no walks with a strikeout. He threw 37 pitches, 23 for strikes. It was his longest appearance of the season.

"The rain delay obviously switched a lot of things up," Hyde said. "They told me it would be me, so I just went out there and tried to be efficient for the team and pick up innings."

Middle relief can be an unsung, but critical, role for any ballclub.

"I used to be a starter in college," Hyde said. "So, I mean, I kind of knew what to do. But I just went out there and trusted my teammates and we did a great job today."

"Big shout out to (Hyde)," Karros said. "Adversity with the rain early. Staine was pitching a gem that got cut short, but for Braxton to step up like he did — like I said, it speaks a lot about our team. We're just ready to step up and ready to win ballgames."

When play resumed in the second, the Indians put two on with two down for Jose Cordova, who hit a sinking liner to center that got under Dasan Brown's diving attempt for a two-run double.

Cole Carrigg led off the third with a walk, then with two down Robby Martin Jr. clubbed a long home run to right — his second of the season — to make it 4-0.

Vancouver got back into it in the sixth off the third Indians pitcher of the day Davison Palermo — all with two down. Dasan Brown bounced a double past Kyle Karros at third base and scored on a single by Ryan McCarty. Jace Bohrofen walked then Jackson Hornung singled up the middle to drive in McCarty and make it 4-2.

But the Indians got those runs right back in the bottom half. Juan Guerrero reached on a passed ball and Braiden Ward singled and stole second. That brought up Bryant Betancount, who doubled into the right field corner to bring home both runners.

Cordova and Jean Perez both executed sacrifice bunts to plate Betancourt and the Indians led 7-2.

Jean Arnaez and Ryan McCarty hit solo home runs in the seventh and eighth innings for the Canadians to make it a three-run game.

Zach Agnos appeared to injure himself warming up for the ninth and came out of the game with trainers. Ahearn entered and faced five batters, allowing four to reach base. Bido came in and his fourth pitch of the game was deposited over the left field fence by Dasan Brown for a grand slam, his fourth home of the season.