Kyle Juszczyk's perfect response to hilarious hurdle in 49ers-Vikings game

Juice's hilarious response after trying to hurdle four Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Juszczyk is prepared to do anything it takes in order to get into the end zone.

That includes leaping over almost half of the Minnesota Vikings defense at the 5-yard line in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Vikings at Levi's Stadium.

Or, at least ... attempting to.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk attempts to hurdle into the endzone from the five-yard line.



He did not make it. pic.twitter.com/vla0dnLNSC — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) November 28, 2021

Respect to Kyle Juszczyk to thinking he could leap over 5 Minnesota Vikings players pic.twitter.com/CTGti9miKD — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) November 28, 2021

Juszczyk's ambitious leap was either just a desperation move in an attempt to score, or his attempt at one-upping Michael Jordan's famous leap from the free-throw line.

The 49ers fullback was all jokes after the game.

The key is to believe 😉 https://t.co/TFmjFleWWr — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) November 29, 2021

A great message to all the young kids out there, but maybe it's better applied to something a little less dangerous.

Nevertheless, Juszczyk's efforts helped set up a 22-yard field goal from kicker Robbie Gould, giving the 49ers a 34-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter, which would eventually prove to be the final score.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast