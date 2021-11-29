Kyle Juszczyk's perfect response to hilarious hurdle in 49ers-Vikings game

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
In this article:
Juice's hilarious response after trying to hurdle four Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Juszczyk is prepared to do anything it takes in order to get into the end zone. 

That includes leaping over almost half of the Minnesota Vikings defense at the 5-yard line in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Vikings at Levi's Stadium. 

Or, at least ... attempting to. 

Juszczyk's ambitious leap was either just a desperation move in an attempt to score, or his attempt at one-upping Michael Jordan's famous leap from the free-throw line.

The 49ers fullback was all jokes after the game. 

A great message to all the young kids out there, but maybe it's better applied to something a little less dangerous. 

Nevertheless, Juszczyk's efforts helped set up a 22-yard field goal from kicker Robbie Gould, giving the 49ers a 34-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter, which would eventually prove to be the final score. 

