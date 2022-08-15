Kyle Juszczyk's NFL Top 100 ranking was 'karma,' 49ers fullback says

Juice comically shares why NFL Top 100 ranking was 'karma' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was voted into the NFL Top 100 list for the second straight season this year, kicking off the annual countdown at No. 100 with the first release of names on Sunday night.

And while the 31-year-old veteran was excited to be recognized by his peers as one of the league’s best players, he also believes dropping from No. 97 last year to his current 100th ranking might have been a classic case of “what goes around, comes around.”

“It’s an honor just to be on the list, so I’m happy I made it again,” Juszczyk said Monday after practice. “I also caught a little bit of karma.”

Juszczyk explained that when he was voted by players to the No. 97 spot last year -- his first time making the list -- he gave his former Baltimore Ravens teammate Dennis Pitta a call. The tight end was voted No. 100 back in 2013, and Juszczyk just had to take the opportunity to gloat.

Little did he know, his words would come back to bite him.

“I was just giving him a hard time that he couldn’t even break the triple digits,” Juszczyk said. “And of course, that’s what I got this year.”

Juszczyk earned the No. 100 spot after finishing his fifth season with the 49ers and 9th in the NFL with 318 yards and two touchdowns. The league’s highest-paid fullback, Juszczyk also has been named to the Pro Bowl every season since 2016.

Whether No. 1 or No. 100, Juszczyk emphasized the privilege of even being named as one of the league’s top athletes, especially on a list that’s decided by players. And for fullbacks, acknowledgment is hard to come by -- especially these days.

“Honestly, that’s one of the biggest recognitions I can get,” Juszczyk said. “Unfortunately, we did away with All-Pro status for fullbacks a while ago, so that’s off the table for me. So to get that recognition there really, truly means a lot.”

While the honor marked Juszczyk’s second time being voted to the list, his teammate, safety Jimmie Ward, earned the accolade for the first time on Sunday when he was announced at No. 96. In the eyes of his fullback, Ward’s accomplishment was a long time coming.

“Everyone here knows what a player he is,” Juszczyk said. “To get that recognition from other players around the league, honestly, I felt even happier for Jimmie.”

Fans eager to see what other 49ers players landed on the list won't have to wait long.

Players No. 100- 51 of the NFL Top 100 were revealed Sunday night on NFL Network, which conducts the player poll for the list. The countdown will continue next Sunday with Nos. 50-31 at 1:30 p.m., then Nos. 30-21 at 8 p.m. On Aug. 28, the top 20 players will be revealed at 5 p.m.

