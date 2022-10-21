Kyle Juszczyk thrilled to share 49ers backfield with Christian McCaffrey

Why Juice is 'big fan' of new 49ers teammate McCaffrey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s bid for seventh consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl got quite a boost on Friday.

Juszczyk figures to be one of the many benefactors from the 49ers’ acquisition of Christian McCaffrey, one of the top multi-purpose running backs in the NFL.

“When you have somebody as talented as him in the backfield with you, I can only be excited about it,” Juszczyk said. “It can only add things to our offense. It’s going to put more pressure on the defense and things they have to worry about.

“So many of our skills players are position-less guys -- guys who can play multiple positions. Here we go with another one. It’s just a lot of stuff for a defense to prepare for.”

Juszczyk has long been recognized as the best lead-blockers in the NFL. In his sixth season with the 49ers, Juszczyk is the only constant of the team’s running game during coach Kyle Shanahan’s regime.

Now, Juszczyk will share the backfield with the most talented and versatile halfback to play for the 49ers in a long time.

“I love his style of play: Extremely fast, extremely aggressive, can do everything, catch the ball, run the ball, block,” Juszczyk said of McCaffrey. “So I’m a big fan of his.”

The 49ers traded four draft picks in order to obtain McCaffrey in a trade Thursday night with the Carolina Panthers.

The 49ers enter Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 3-3 record and tied atop the NFC West.

Shanahan and general manager John Lynch told the players the addition of McCaffrey symbolizes a belief within the organization that this can be a championship team.

“That’s how Kyle framed it to us in our team meeting today," Juszczyk said. "The way him and John looked at is, they have so much confidence in what this team can do and that this team is ready to win now that they want to go all-in.”

