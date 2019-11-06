Kyle Juszczyk says he’s “100 percent” in looking to return from knee injury

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said he’s back to full strength as he looks to return to the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I feel amazing,” Juszczyk said Tuesday, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I feel 100 percent, ready to ride.”

Juszczyk has missed the last four games for the 49ers after sustaining a sprained MCL in the team’s 31-3 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns in early October. Juszczyk said he may have been able to return last week had the team not been playing on a Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

“If we had had a chance to practice and I actually had a chance to hit some people last week, there might have been an opportunity for me to play, but since it was a Thursday it made things tough,” he said.

Juszczyk has just one carry for six yards and six catches for 76 yards this season for the 49ers, but his presence allows Kyle Shanahan to vary personnel packages and provide a capable lead blocker for Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert. Juszczyk, left tackle Joe Staley and right tackle Mike McGlinchey all could potentially return to the lineup for a potentially rivalry renewing meeting with the Seahawks on Monday night.