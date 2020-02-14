What Kyle Juszczyk regrets most from 49ers' Super Bowl LIV collapse

Kyle Juszczyk became the first fullback to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl in almost 20 years when he plunged into the Hard Rock Stadium end zone in Super Bowl LIV.

The 49ers' swiss army knife also was half of a yard from another touchdown. Despite his solid performance on the biggest stage in sports, Juszczyk and the 49ers couldn't get the job done, eventually falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20.

While coach Kyle Shanahan has said he doesn't regret anything from the heartbreaking loss in Miami where the 49ers blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead, Juszczyk knows the 49ers could have done some things better.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"You always feel like you can execute better," Juszczyk said Friday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." "We had a number of pre-snap penalties, which is unlike us. We're a team that takes pride in all our pre-snap motions, shifts, all that kind of stuff. For us not to be on our Ps and Qs for that, in the Super Bowl, in the biggest stage was a little disappointing.

"But other than that, you always feel like you can execute better, and there are a few plays left out on the field that we think we could have made. But I would never second-guess anything that Kyle called. I think he called a phenomenal game, and really, it was just up to us to execute it."

Through three-plus quarters, the 49ers were the better team. Their offense was crisp and the defense was flustering Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

But it all changed in the final nine minutes when Mahomes and the Chiefs rattled off 21 unanswered points to win the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years.

[RELATED: Could Ha Ha Clinton-Dix be option if Ward leaves 49ers?]

While the regrets always will stick with the 49ers, they plan to use the loss, the defensive collapse and the missed opportunities as fuel for another run in 2020.

Story continues

There's no doubt Juszczyk will be a big part of that.

What Kyle Juszczyk regrets most from 49ers' Super Bowl LIV collapse originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area