Kyle Juszczyk 'extremely impressed' by Brandon Aiyuk this NFL season

49ers' Deebo Samuel, George Kittle welcome Brandon Aiyuk to 'YAC Bros' club

Juice has been 'extremely impressed' by 49ers rookie Aiyuk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The world was put on notice by Brandon Aiyuk in the 49ers' Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie receiver put his athleticism on displaying with a 38-yard touchdown that ended with a ridiculous hurdle over a defender.

Aiyuk certainly has earned the respect of his teammates, especially veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

"Man, I've been extremely impressed with Brandon," Juszczyk said Wednesday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto & Kolsky" show.

Juszczyk's respect for Aiyuk started well before the rookie made his NFL debut, too. Aiyuk had to miss the 49ers' season opener while rehabbing a hamstring injury. The two actually sustained hamstring injuries in training camp on the same day and were inseparable in the training room.

The veteran wasn't just impressed by the rookie's skills as a football player, but his spirit as a person as well.

"It's been cool for me because I've had a little closer look at Brandon and just kind of his development because him and I, we suffered injuries basically on the same day in training camp," Juszczyk said. "We had a good two weeks together where we were on the exact same recovery protocol and we were spending almost every minute together in the training facility, so I really got to know Brandon and learn what kind of person and what kind of player he is.

"I liked him from the first rehab session we had together."

Aiyuk now has nine receptions for 109 yards as well as four carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns through his first three games in the NFL. The former Arizona State Sun Devil spent two years playing junior college football at Sierra College in Rocklin, and Juszczyk can tell the young receiver always is trying to prove himself.

"This guy works his absolute tail off, is extremely humble and I don't know if any of us realized just how talented he was until we saw him step on the game field and see what he does," Juice said. "He's a different guy on game day. He's absolutely locked in and has a chip on his shoulder and wants to go out there and show everybody what exactly he can do.

"We've been able to see a little bit of that lately and I think he's just gonna continue to impress people."

Kyle Shanahan is beginning to unleash Aiyuk, the latest addition to the "YAC Bros." Whoever plays QB for the 49ers has a dangerous weapon to get the ball to in Aiyuk.

