Kyle Juszczyk explains why 49ers' Trey Lance approach is right

Juice explains why 49ers' approach to Lance is right move originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson struggle to start their NFL careers, Trey Lance has seen the field sparingly for the 49ers.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft saw four snaps in Week 1 and three in Week 3 while not logging a play in Week 2. San Francisco's inconsistent offense has, of course, led to a number of fans and analysts clamoring for Lance to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo now.

But fullback Kyle Juszczyk approves of the 49ers' plan for Lance and believes it will only help the rookie in the long run.

"I do think it's going to do him a lot of good to be eased in and get a few plays here and there each week," Juszczyk told KNBR's "Murph and Mac" on Tuesday. "I know, just speaking for myself, I feel like that would have helped me as a rookie, to just kind of ease my way in there, get to feel out the atmosphere of NFL games before it's all on your shoulders, especially the way it is at the quarterback position."

While his snaps have been limited, Lance already has found the end zone twice. He connected with Trent Sherfield for a 5-yard touchdown pass in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions and scored on a 1-yard run in the 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Kyle Shanahan's decision to stick with Garoppolo likely will draw criticism (every decision does these days), and could have some believing that Lance is struggling in practice during the week. Juszczyk, however, assures everyone that Lance is the real deal and will be great when it's his time.

"I really have seen him grow each and every week," Juszczyk said. "He's a sponge out there, man. He just wants to soak up all the knowledge he can. He's always around Jimmy, just trying to learn anything he can from. He's always asking veterans for advice. So, he's doing all the right things. I do think, when the time comes, that it's his turn to take this thing over, I think he's going to be an absolute star."I think patience is the key, but I think there's very good things ahead for Trey Lance."

