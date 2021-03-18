Kyle Juszczyk would 'absolutely love' Joe Flacco to sign with 49ers

Juszczyk would 'absolutely love' Flacco to sign with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A whirlwind week for the 49ers is showing no signs of slowing down.

On Thursday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported the 49ers will host free agent Joe Flacco, as the veteran quarterback looks to lock in with a new team.

While the meeting is far from a guarantee San Francisco will sign the 36-year-old as their backup QB, one key 49er is hopeful the team will.

Newly re-signed Kyle Juszczyk joined KNBR's "Papa and Lund Podcast" Thursday, where he advocated for the former Super Bowl champion to come to the Bay.

"We're both hopeful that something gets done," Juszczyk said. "That would be awesome."

Juszczyk and Flacco were teammates for four seasons under the Baltimore Ravens and keep in touch often. In fact, Juszczyk previously had spoken to Flacco Thursday morning about the possible reunion.

He believes Flacco would fit well in the backup role and serve as a solid component to starting quarerback Jimmy Garoppolo.

"I can't say enough great things about Joe," Juszczyk said. "What an incredible addition to our locker room he would be. He's just a great guy to work with, and I think someone that would be great for Jimmy as well.

"I hope it gets done. If it doesn't, I have confidence that John and Kyle will find somebody who will be perfect for that role, but I would absolutely love to have Joe there."

General manager John Lynch has long stressed that 29-year-old Garoppolo will be at the head of the helm in 2021, and the 49ers' interest in Flacco certainly proves that.

Flacco has not been a full-time starter since the 2017 season with the Ravens. He served as the backup for the Denver Broncos in 2019 before coming to the New York Jets for the 2020 season. He appeared in five games for the Jets, going 0-for-4 in four starts with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Even with his down stats, it appears San Francisco believes Flacco to be a considerable upgrade in the backup role over Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard.

And even if 49er fans haven't forgotten about Flacco's MVP-winning performance in Super Bowl XLVII, in which the Ravens toppled the 49ers 34-31, Juszczyk has the perfect justification.

"Well if we can forgive Richard Sherman for everything he did, I think we can forgive [Flacco]," Juszczyk said with a laugh.

Touché.

