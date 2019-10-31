Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers running backs honor Jerick McKinnon on Arizona flight

Jerick McKinnon's tenure with the 49ers hasn't gone according to plan.

After tearing his ACL last September and missing the entire 2018 season, McKinnon was placed on season-ending injured reserve again in August after suffering a setback in his recovery.

However, his fellow running backs made sure he wasn't forgotten during the team's recent flight to Arizona.

That's love right there.

The squad sans McKinnon will look to stay undefeated as they take on the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on "Thursday Night Football."

