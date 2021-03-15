Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers agree to five-year, $27M contract, agency confirms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ali Thanawalla
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Juszczyk, 49ers agree to five-year, $27M contract, per agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Free-agent fullback Kyle Juszczyk is staying put in San Francisco, agreeing to a new contract, his agency, JL Sports, confirmed on Twitter on Sunday night.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing a source, that the agreement is a five-year contract worth $27 million.

NFL Insider Adam Caplan reported Sunday that Juszczyk will get $10 million in guaranteed money and $5.475 million in the first year of the contract.

Juszczyk himself confirmed that he's returning to the 49ers with a post on Instagram, saying he hopes to show that "the juice is always worth the squeeze."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kyle Juszczyk (@juicecheck44)

Even 49ers CEO Jed York was fired up about Juszczyk agreeing to return.

An agreement between the five-time Pro Bowl selection and the 49ers seemed imminent Saturday night when general manager John Lynch sent out a tweet dripping in Juice references.

Juszczyk was set to hit free agency after completing a four-year, $21 million contract last season, but the 49ers made sure no other teams had a chance to lure him away.

The 29-year-old Juszczyk came to San Francisco in 2017 when Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan were hired, and he has become an integral part of the 49ers' offense.

While he doesn't carry the ball much, he's a valuable pass-catching weapon out of the backfield.

Over the last four seasons in San Francisco, Juszczyk has played in 58 games (51 starts) and has 1,080 receiving yards on 102 receptions out of the backfield. He's caught seven touchdowns during that span.

RELATED: 49ers restructure Richburg's contract

Juszczyk has carried the ball 35 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns during his time with the 49ers.

Now that the 49ers have checked Juszczyk off their offseason to-do list, they can turn their attention to re-signing left tackle Trent Williams and cornerback Jason Verrett.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers agree to 5-year deal with FB Kyle Juszczyk

    The San Francisco 49ers and fullback Kyle Juszczyk have agreed to a new contract.

  • No deal is done for 49ers and Kyle Juszczyk

    Fullback Kyle Juszczyk may wind up re-signing with the 49ers, but no deal is done yet. 49ers General Manager John Lynch tweeted “I’m thirsty. Niners fans, you want some ‘Juice?'” early on Sunday morning and the reference to Juszczyk’s nickname led many to believe that he’d be re-signing with the 49ers. Juszczyk’s agent Joe Linta [more]

  • Michael Thomas with stirring farewell to retiring Drew Brees

    New Orleans WR Michael Thomas paid tribute to his quarterback, the Saints' retiring Drew Brees

  • What signing Aaron Jones means for Packers RB A.J. Dillon

    Even with Aaron Jones back, the Packers should have more than enough touches ready for 2020 second-round pick A.J. Dillon.

  • A.J. Bouye visiting Bengals

    Free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye left the Raiders without a deal last week. It’s now onto Cincinnati. Mike Klis of 9News reports Bouye is visiting the Bengals next. Bouye, 29, became a free agent Feb. 10 when the Broncos cut him. He ranks No. 45 on PFT’s list of the top free agents. Bouye joined [more]

  • Report: Vikings restructuring Anthony Barr’s contract

    The Vikings are working on a restructured contract for linebacker Anthony Barr. The reworked deal will reduce Barr’s $12.3 million salary but makes him a free agent in 2022, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. It will help the Vikings’ salary cap situation for this year, while getting Barr two years closer to free agency. He [more]

  • Former Harris aide Lily Adams will join Treasury Department to help sell stimulus package

    Lily Adams, a veteran of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid, is joining the Treasury Department to help promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the administration’s broader plans to combat income inequality.Why it matters: Touting Biden’s stimulus package will be a government-wide effort, with a coordinated communications strategy. Treasury is taking the lead on implementing it, and Adams will play a key role.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Adams will help calibrate that campaign, underscoring the close linkage between the White House and Treasury.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been receiving strategic communications help from Natalie Wyeth Earnest, who served as assistant secretary for public affairs for President Obama. She plans to leave this spring.As principal deputy secretary for public affairs, Adams will join a team led by Calvin Mitchell, the current assistant secretary. Alexandra LaManna serves as the department's spokesperson.The big picture: Yellen is slowly filling out her staff, with Wally Adeyemo, President Biden’s nominee for deputy Treasury secretary, expected to be confirmed by the Senate this month.Last week, Biden announced Nellie Liang, a former economist at the Federal Reserve, as his pick to serve as undersecretary for domestic finance.Ben Harris, a trusted Biden confidant who helped craft the COVID-19 relief package and the "Build Back Better" program during the campaign, has been nominated to be assistant secretary for economic policy.He will be another key link between Treasury and the White House.Go deeper: Biden still has not named an undersecretary for international affairs, the department's top diplomat, or undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, which would play a key role in any potential nuclear deal with Iran.Nancy Lee, Heidi Crebo-Rediker and Marisa Lago are among the candidates being considered for the international affairs job, according to Bloomberg.David Lipton, who had the international affairs job under President Clinton and held the No. 2 position at the International Monetary Fund, has returned to Treasury as a senior counselor.Between the lines: Biden hasn’t announced a big-name Wall Street figure to join Treasury, a sign he's reluctant to antagonize Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or other progressives in his party.President Obama tested his luck with Antonio Weiss, an investment banker at Lazar, for domestic finance, but withdrew his name after Warren objected.But Obama then installed Weiss as a counselor, giving then-Treasury Secretary Jack Lew an in-house expert on the mechanics of financial markets. A similar end-run is a possibility in the current 50-50 Senate.The bottom line: There’s a tunnel connecting the Treasury Department to the East Wing of the White House, making Treasury the only (known) department with direct — and discreet — access to the Oval Office.When the secretaries of Defense or State arrive for National Security Council meetings in the Situation Room, their motorcade parks on West Executive Avenue, where TV cameras can capture their arrival.But the Treasury secretary, along with any CEOs in tow, can slip into the White House without the public knowing.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Here’s a mock draft that has Bears trading for Russell Wilson

    A new 2021 NFL mock draft has the Bears trading for Russell Wilson.

  • This Patriots staffer surprisingly signed Cam Newton’s contract

    A certain Patriot representative signed Cam Newton's new contract.

  • Watch Dua Lipa Stun With ‘Levitating,’ ‘Don’t Start Now’ at 2021 Grammys

    Pop star is nominated for six awards, including Song, Album, and Record of the Year

  • Grading Dak Prescott’s four-year, $160 million extension: A+ for Dak, D- for Cowboys

    Dak Prescott made out like a bandit with his new contract, because the Cowboys waited too long.

  • 5 players the Bills could lose to free agency

    Players the Buffalo Bills could be losing in 2021 Free agency.

  • With Drew Brees retired, where will the Saints go at quarterback?

    The timing ended up being perfect. The 15th anniversary of Drew Brees‘ signing with the Saints came one day before the 2021 free-agent market unofficially opened. For planning purposes, the Saints needed to know by tomorrow whether Brees would be retiring, and now they do. So what’s next for the Saints? The restructuring of Taysom [more]

  • Bryson DeChambeau became the scariest force in golf with an inspiring philosophy about how to get better over time

    Bryson DeChambeau pulled a bit of inspiration from Instagram and used it as motivation to get better every day.

  • Report: Packers, RB Aaron Jones agree to 4-year, $48 million contract

    Aaron Jones won't be hitting free agency after all.

  • U.S. Democrats push to make COVID-19 relief bill aid to the poor permanent

    U.S. Senate Democrats will push to make permanent two provisions of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill that provide emergency enhanced benefits for the poor through food assistance and child tax credits, two leading lawmakers said on Sunday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that making enhanced child tax credits permanent is an important goal for Democrats, as they seek to move forward with bold new initiatives that also include legislation to upgrade U.S. infrastructure. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Schumer's fellow New York Democrat, called separately for enhancements for a nutrition program aimed at women, infants and children in the $1.9 trillion bill to be extended indefinitely.

  • Two Cup teams to be without crew chief at Atlanta for penalties

    The teams of Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez will be without their crew chief for the Atlanta Cup race after a penalty in Sunday's Phoenix race.

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • Nikola Jokic with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 03/12/2021