Kyle Juszczyk’s 1st rushing TD of 2021 gives 49ers lead vs. Falcons
Juice squeezes in for the #49ers touchdown! 🧃 @JuiceCheck44
📺 #ATLvsSF on CBS pic.twitter.com/pJYtttcy2d
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 19, 2021
The 49ers’ offense sputtered to start their Week 15 matchup against the Falcons, but they put together on their first possession of the second quarter. They went 82 yards on nine plays and capped it with Kyle Juszcyzk’s first rushing touchdown of the season and his second touchdown overall.
Brandon Aiyuk had the key play to open the drive when he took a slant 36 yards. It was a good mix of run and pass from ther with a seven-yard run by Juszczyk to finish it.