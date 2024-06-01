Kyle Jones hits homer, Stetson holds Alabama to 5 hits in 4-0 victory at the Tallahassee Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Jones hit a home run, Aric McAtee and Anthony DeFabbia held Alabama to five hits, and Stetson beat the Crimson Tide 4-0 on Saturday in an elimination game at the Tallahassee Regional.

Stetson (41-21) will face the Florida State-UCF loser on Sunday.

Jones led off the first with a homer to left center. The Hatters added a run in the third and sixth. Isaiah Barkett doubled in a run in the seventh.

McAtee allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and four walks. DeFabbia (9-1) pitched the remainder, giving up just one hit. He retired the side in the ninth while striking out the last two batters. He finished with four strikeouts.

Kade Snell was 2 for 4 for Alabama (33-24).

The start was delayed three hours due to inclement weather.

