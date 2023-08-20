Kyle Higashioka's solo homer (8)
Kyle Higashioka hammers a solo home run to center field for his 8th long ball of the season, evening the score at 1-1 in the 4th inning
After signing with Philadelphia earlier this month, Jack told reporters he considered going to trade school.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
The Patriots rookie is traveling back with the team after a hard hit to the helmet led him to be taken off the field in a stretcher during a preseason game with the Packers.
Brock Purdy was back from elbow surgery and played well.
Aljamain Sterling's nine-fight winning streak and his run as UFC bantamweight champion came to a sudden end Saturday when Sean O'Malley knocked him out in the second round with a crushing counter right hand and some ground-and-pound.
The 2023 Women's World Cup ends Sunday. Follow the final match right here with Yahoo Sports.
Baker Mayfield wants to know what happened to the $12 million he invested in six different companies.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
Prior to Saturday, Coco Gauff had never taken a set off Iga Swiatek.
Teddy Bridgewater had a weird number for a quarterback.
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
The Reds continue to dip into their promising farm system.
Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn nearly lost the ball from his first career hit.
Morey is only responsible for the last few years, but in totality, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
Robert Quinn faces seven charges after allegedly driving his car off a roadway Tuesday evening.
From Triston Casas to Pablo López, these players' big numbers might surprise you.
Matt Harmon examines the latest news from around the league to uncover key information that fantasy drafters can use to their advantage.