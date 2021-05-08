Kyle Higashioka's solo home run

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kyle Higashioka crushes a solo home run over the left-field wall off Max Scherzer to tie the game at 1 in the 3rd inning

Recommended Stories