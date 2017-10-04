Kyle Hendricks to get the Game 1 NLDS start for the Cubs

The Cubs face off against the Nats in the NLDS starting this Friday and the guy who will get the Cubs first start of the 2017 postseason is the same one who got the last start in the 2016 postseason: Kyle Hendricks.

Hendricks was 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 24 starts this year but had an outstanding second half of the regular season, posting a 2.19 ERA and a 72/19 K/BB ratio over his thirteen starts after the All-Star break.

Jon Lester will start Game 2 on Saturday, Jose Quintana will start Game 3 on Monday and, if the series is not a sweep, Jake Arrieta will start Game 4. Arrieta is being pushed back farther than he normally would be due to a right hamstring injury. John Lackey will, apparently, pitch out of the bullpen.

Follow @craigcalcaterra