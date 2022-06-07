One more first-round pick has signed his rookie deal.

The Ravens announced on Tuesday that safety Kyle Hamilton has put pen to paper on his four-year contract that includes a fifth-year option.

Baltimore will have to decide whether to exercise that option in the spring of 2025.

Hamilton was the 14th overall pick out of Notre Dame. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the deal is worth $16.255 million fully guaranteed with a signing bonus of $9.002 million.

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett is now the highest remaining unsigned draft pick from 2022. The Steelers selected him at No. 20 overall.

Kyle Hamilton signs rookie contract with Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk