Kyle Hamilton ruled out with knee injury

The Ravens won't have one of their key defensive players for the rest of Sunday's game against the Rams.

Kyle Hamilton has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Hamilton was questionable to return earlier in the contest after going down in the first half. He did return to play but has now been downgraded to out.

A second-year safety, Hamilton entered Sunday's game with 62 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 3.0 sacks.

The Ravens have also ruled out receiver Devin Duvernay with a back injury.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Los Angeles leads Baltimore 22-20.