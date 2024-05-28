Kyle Hamilton ready to take on a bigger leadership role for Ravens in 2024

The Baltimore Ravens have seen safety Kyle Hamilton turn into one of the best defensive players in the NFL over the last two seasons. Drafted at No. 14 overall in the 2022 NFL draft, the All-Pro is one of the centerpieces of the team’s defense and has a bright career ahead of him.

As Hamilton’s star continues to grow, so will his responsibilities both on and off the field. When asked if he’s ready to take on a bigger leadership role in 2024, the safety didn’t hesitate to show that he’s preparing to lead his team effectively.

“Yes, for sure, and whether that’s vocal or actually doing stuff on the field, being vocal on the field, off the field and stuff like that, that’s something that the coaches have challenged me [with] doing this year. I’m still a young guy – relatively – but with power comes responsibility, and heavy is the head that wears the crown. I think I’ve said that before, and my mom says that all the time, so it’s her fault.” (laughter) “But yes, you play well, you’re expected to lead a little more, and I think I’m trying to get a little better at that and get used to it.”

While Hamilton joked that playing better means you’re expected to lead, his answer showed he’s up to the challenge of that reality. The team is looking to recapture the defensive dominance they had a year ago, and Hamilton is a massive part of that goal.

