Kyle Hamilton on if the Ravens embrace being the underdogs

The Baltimore Ravens have played inspiring football throughout the 2023 season and have established themselves as one of the best teams in the league because of it. However, there were times where they weren’t respected as they should, such as leading up to their Week 16 game with the San Francisco 49ers.

When Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was asked if the team embraces the underdog role when it presents itself, he said they both do and don’t. He made it clear that they don’t feel like underdogs but also said that the team felt disrespected in how they were talked about as opposed to the 49ers.

“Yes and no. Internally, we don’t feel that way. Externally, I don’t know what it is, whether it’s … I don’t know what it is, but whether it’s the lack of primetime games that we’ve gotten or whatever … I think the [teams with an] 11-3 [record] are not created equal right now, in terms of the 49ers versus us, and we feel a little disrespected by that. I feel like we are the best team in the league, and we have an opportunity in front of the country to show it.”

