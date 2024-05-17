Kyle Hamilton is pumped for 3 games in a ten day stretch

The Baltimore Ravens 2024 schedule has all kinds of interesting quirks and unique anomalies. However, it is the three games in just ten days stretch that seems to be getting the most attention.

The Ravens will visit the New York Giants on December 15th, then welcome in the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 21st before traveling to the Houston Texans on December 25th.

And Baltimore star safety Kyle Hamilton is here for it…kind of!

When the schedule was released yesterday he alluded to this specific stretch by posting “let’s get to it” along with a very popular meme, as he quote-tweeted the official team account’s schedule graphic.

3 games in 10 days. let’s get to it. https://t.co/xngDhfwEkJ pic.twitter.com/Pu4HpD7ylW — Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) May 16, 2024

Yes, tired Popeye’s worker lady has become internet shorthand for saying “hard work that makes one tired,” so kudos to Hamilton on this one. He’s got the right attitude, and the fans will certainly take note of it.

The former Notre Dame star is not just developing into quite possibly the best safety in football.

He’s also on point with his social media game.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire