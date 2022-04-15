Kyle Hamilton a player to watch for the Eagles if he starts to slip in the NFL draft

Kyle Hamilton is the NFL draft’s most intriguing prospect and depending on who you ask, he’s either the next great safety in the league or one of the biggest risks due to his slow 40-yard dash time.

Philadelphia badly needs to upgrade the safety position and according to ESPN, Hamilton is a player to watch in regards to a potential draft slide.

During a back and forth between Jordan Reid and Mike Miller, a discussion on Hamilton’s stock and how far he might slide ensued.

Miller believes the Eagles are the floor and Hamilton is definitely a player to watch.

Hamilton is harder to peg because the Notre Dame safety’s positional value and a slower-than-expected 40-yard dash time seem to have cooled his stock. I see the No. 15 and the Eagles as his floor. He’s a top-five prospect on my board because of his toughness, physicality, and playmaking skills, but not every team will value a safety that high.

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Derek Stingley Jr. are also players to watch for Philadelphia if a draft slide ensues.

Hamilton is one of the top overall players on the board this year and he would immediately fill more than a couple of needs for the Eagles.

Hamilton is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound hybrid/safety that could elevate the Philadelphia secondary while solving several of Jonathan Gannon’s issues from 2021.

Whether it be making plays in the deep center field, eliminating a tight end, or making a stop against the run in the box, Hamilton can do it all and at an elite level.

List

Eagles who could be impacted the most by the 2022 NFL draft

List

One WR for the Eagles in every round of 2022 NFL Draft

List

10 hybrid defenders that could interest the Eagles in the 2022 NFL draft

Related