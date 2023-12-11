Kyle Hamilton will have MRI on knee on Monday

The Ravens beat the Rams in overtime on Sunday but one of their best defensive players wasn't able to finish the game.

Safety Kyle Hamilton exited with a knee injury and will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Head coach John Harbaugh had said postgame that Hamilton and receiver Devin Duvernay (back) were both being evaluated.

A second-year safety, Hamilton has been one of Baltimore's best defensive players. Hamilton exited Sunday’s game after making seven total tackles with one for loss. He has two interceptions, nine passes defensed, a forced fumble, and 3.0 sacks this season.