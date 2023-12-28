Kyle Hamilton, Kevin Zeitler return to Ravens practice

The Ravens got a couple of starters back on the practice field Thursday.

Reigning AFC defensive player of the week Kyle Hamilton was a limited participant after being listed as a non-participant on Wednesday. Hamilton has been dealing with a knee injury for several weeks and tweaked it against the 49ers last Sunday.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler also got hurt against the 49ers, but his knee and quad were both feeling well enough for him to work on a limited basis.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf) remained out of practice. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) went from limited to out while linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle) were added to the report as non-participants.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (concussion), and punter Jordan Stout (back) remained limited while linebacker Patrick Queen (shoulder), linebacker Roquan Smith (pectoral), and defensive lineman Broderick Washington (elbow) were bumped up to full participation.