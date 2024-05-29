Kyle Hamilton has high praise for Patrick Queen and Geno Stone following their departure from the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens knew their 2024 offseason would be eventful, especially when it came to their pending free agent class. The team lost many contributing players from their 2023 team, including inside linebacker Patrick Queen and safety Geno Stone.

Despite losing so much talent, Baltimore still has plenty of other players who made the team’s defense what it was last season. One of those players is safety Kyle Hamilton, who said he’s happy for his former teammates about their paydays and new ventures with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively.

“No, I still talk to Geno [Stone] a lot. I talk to ‘P.Q.’ [Patrick Queen] a little bit. But I mean, those guys, [I’m] super happy for them. Obviously, the teams [Bengals and Steelers] are a little weird – where they went to. But no, [I’m] super happy for them. Both got paid, and at the end of the day, they get the opportunity to take care of their family in ways that they couldn’t before. And rivalries are big around here, big in the NFL, but at the end of the day, we’re all striving to provide for our families and create a better life for ourselves and those around us that have brought us up. So, for them to have that opportunity, I don’t fault them.”

Hamilton will have plenty of opportunities to see his old teammates throughout the year, as Queen and Stone will play Baltimore twice each season, and they reside on AFC North teams. The Ravens feel confident in the players they have on their roster to replace the ones that left, with younger players on the docket to step up.

