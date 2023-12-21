Kyle Hamilton feels "a little disrespected" by Ravens being underdogs to 49ers

The Ravens have been a tough team to beat this season, but that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from predicting a loss in Week 16.

Baltimore has been installed as around a five-point underdog for Monday night's game against the 49ers. Both teams are 11-3 and the game will be at Levi's Stadium, which makes it easy to understand why the 49ers are favored, but that doesn't mean Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is happy about the situation.

"We feel a little disrespected by that," Hamilton said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. "I feel like we are the best team in the league, and we have an opportunity in front of the country to show it."

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been favored in all but 13 of his NFL starts, had a different take. Jackson said that he believes "we play better when we're doubted" and the team won the only game in which they were the underdogs — a 27-24 win over the Bengals in Week Two — this season. Should they make it two in a row, the Ravens may see themselves move to the favorite position for the Super Bowl even if Jackson isn't viewing Monday night as a potential preview of that game.