Kyle Hamilton falls out of top-10 on NFL.com mock draft

Former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton has been projected as high as number two overall in this week’s NFL draft, but more recent mocks have him going later and later. Many cite his 40-yard dash time as the reason why he’ll fall, something that certainly doesn’t appear to be the case when you watch him play.

NFL.com had a recent live mock draft where a few of their experts went through the first round making selections for each of the 32 picks. At number 11 were the Washington Commanders and analyst Bucky Brooks was quick to call Hamilton’s name.

“I am going to go and get someone on defense because we got to make sure we gotta play great defense. Let’s go Kyle Hamilton. He was outside the top 10, I am at No. 11, so I am going to take him. Remember, this is a guy who always wanted to be Sean Taylor coming up. He doesn’t necessarily give them exactly what Sean Taylor did, but he certainly will be the best safety we’ve seen play there in years. Jack Del Rio, Ron Rivera have a lot of fun finding ways to keep Kyle Hamilton in the mix.” -Bucky Brooks

I’m not one to pretend I still think Hamilton has a shot at going second overall but I have trouble believing he’d fall all the way out of the top 10. That said, if he does and the Commanders select him, they should be thrilled to profit off of his fall.

