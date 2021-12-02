Kyle Hamilton back if Notre Dame makes College Football Playoff?

Look up any 2022 NFL mock draft, and just about all of them have Kyle Hamilton being taken in the top 10. Even after missing the past month with a knee injury, NFL teams appear to remain very high on the Notre Dame safety. However, could he actually wait another year before he makes the jump to the pros? If a source that has spoken to The Athletic is correct, it’s very possible if the Irish have some good fortune during conference championship weekend:

A source told The Athletic that All-American safety Kyle Hamilton is trending toward playing for the Irish again, if the program makes the College Football Playoff. Interested to see if that would change Notre Dame's profile with the committee. Positive news, regardless. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) December 2, 2021

While talented college football underclassmen choosing to come back for another season is nothing new, it’s surprising to hear this as a possibility for Hamilton. If the Irish qualify for the College Football Playoff, does he want to provide that little bit of continuity to try and keep the program at a high level during Marcus Freeman’s first season? Is he smarting over having this season cut short? Whatever the reason, Hamilton wearing gold and blue one more time would be a thing of beauty.