Kyle Guy heats up in Las Vegas, leads Kings to NBA Summer League victory

The Kings are off to a good start in Sin City.

Sacramento's summer league squad put up a solid showing Saturday evening in their opening matchup of the Las Vegas Summer League tournament, besting an international team from China, 94-77.

Rookie Kyle Guy led the way for Sacramento, dropping in 21 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from the line. Guy added five assists and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in 21 minutes.

"Everyone's a grown man, the play is a lot bigger, stronger, faster," Guy told NBA TV about his adjustment to the pros following the win. "Nothing you can't get acclimated to, so I'm looking forward to the challenge."

In addition to Guy, fellow second-rounder Justin James posted his best offensive performance of the summer. The guard out of Wyoming scored 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting and grabbed four rebounds.

James struggled to get his scoring going during the California Classic, but he looked more comfortable against the team from China.

With Caleb Swanigan on the shelf with a quad contusion, Wenyen Gabriel started at center for the Kings, scoring 15 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Big man Eric Mika continued his strong play for Sacramento, chipping in nine points, seven rebounds and three steals off the bench. Point guard Semaj Christon added 13 points and five assists.

Ailun Gua knocked down 8-of-16 from the field to lead China with 20 points. Yanyuhang Ding added 10 points and four rebounds in the loss.

With the win, the Kings moved to 1-0 for the tournament. They'll play again on Monday afternoon against the Dallas Mavericks.

Following the contest against the Mavs, the team has a planned press conference in Vegas to introduce new free-agent additions Cory Joseph, Dewayne Dedmon, Trevor Ariza and Richaun Holmes.