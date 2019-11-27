Kyle Gibson signs with the Rangers for three years, $30 million

The Texas Rangers have signed free agent starting pitcher Kyle Gibson to a three-year, $30 million deal.

Gibson suffered from ulcerative colitis in 2010 but still tossed 160 while striking out 160 batters for the Twins, for whom he has worked his entire career. He posted a 4.84 ERA last season but a 3.62 ERA in 2018.

He’s a durable guy who would fit right into the middle of the rotation for most clubs and should help the Rangers’ staff improve considerably.