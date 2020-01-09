Kyle Fuller's been named to his second straight Pro Bowl

For the second straight season, Kyle Fuller's going to the Pro Bowl.

It was announced on Thursday afternoon that Fuller would be replacing injured Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the roster. Fuller led the Bears' defense with three interceptions, and also had 12 passes defended to go along with 72 tackles.

Over Fuller's two Pro Bowl-caliber seasons, the corner has 10 interceptions, which is tied for the most in the NFL over that span. He has 18 since being drafted in 2014.

Pro Football Focus was less rosy about Fuller's season, grading him as the 87th-best overall corner in 2019. He was also graded as the 17th best corner in run defense, 18th-best tackler and the 110th best in coverage.

