Kyle Fuller signs ERFA tender with Seahawks

The Seahawks have retained one of their exclusive rights free agents, as offensive lineman Kyle Fuller signed his tender on Tuesday, pre the transaction wire.

Fuller appeared in nine games for the Seahawks last season with one start, totaling 78 offensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps.

Fuller was a Texans seventh-round pick back in 2017 and played nine games for the club that season. He also spent time with Washington and Miami in 2018 and 2019.

