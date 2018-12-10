Kyle Fuller feels Bears “definitely made a statement”

The Rams played in a prime time game against the Chiefs a couple of weeks ago that led many to wonder if offensive football had come so far that games with both teams lighting up the scoreboard would become commonplace.

On Sunday night, they played a very different kind of game on national television. The Bears defense stifled everything the Rams threw their way and picked up a 15-6 win that lifted them to 9-4 on the season.

The Rams gained 214 yards and turned the ball over four times in a game that Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller believes sent a message to the rest of the league.

“I feel like we definitely made a statement,” Fuller said, via the Chicago Sun-Times.

When the Bears stumbled against the Giants in Week 13, there was reason to wonder if they might allow the Vikings back into the NFC North race by following that up with a loss to the Rams. After as good a defensive performance as we’ve seen all season, the thoughts about what might happen for the Bears in the future are a lot more positive.