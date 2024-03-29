Is Kyle Ford transferring back to USC from UCLA?

Last year Kyle Ford shocked USC football fans when he transferred. It wasn’t the fact that he wanted to get an opportunity to get more playing time, but where he wanted to do it. Kyle Ford stopped by USC’s fifth practice of spring camp on Thursday, which obviously gained a lot of attention. Is something about to happen?

Ford, if he does transfer back to USC in a few weeks (the spring portal window opens on April 16), would be the third Bruin this offseason to join (or in Ford’s case, rejoin) the Trojan roster. Both safety Kamari Ramsay and cornerback John Humphrey followed D’Anton Lynn from UCLA to USC.

Ford signed with the Trojans in 2019 after suffering a knee injury and missing the final five games of his senior season at Orange Lutheran. He played in just four games late in the year before suffering a second season-ending knee injury during the summer of 2020. He had limited receptions in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but saved his best for last. Late in the 2022 USC-UCLA game, Ford caught a fade pass from Caleb Williams for the game-winning touchdown.

There seemed to be no ill will with USC, and it is notable that Ford shared a moment with Lincoln Riley during this Trojan practice on Thursday. If the interest is mutual, USC could use another veteran receiver on the team with just six returning scholarship wide receivers and true freshman Xavier Jordan available in 2024. Of that group, only redshirt junior Kyron Hudson and the redshirt senior transfer from Tufts, Jaden Richardson, are upperclassmen.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire