Kyle Flood named Big 12 recruiter of the year by Rivals and 247Sports

Texas offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Kyle Flood has been named Big 12 recruiter of the year by both Rivals and 247Sports.

It had to happen and it did.@KJJFlood named the @Rivals Big 12 Recruiter of the Year after landing the best offensive line class in the country and the best in school history. pic.twitter.com/BmJXqPcteA — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) February 3, 2022

Kyle Flood finished the 2022 cycle as the No. 6-ranked coach in the @247Sports Recruiter Rankings and No. 1 in the conference, making him the Big 12 Recruiter of the Year. #HookEm https://t.co/wcGplNvPCS — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) February 3, 2022

He was also mentioned among the best recruiters in the country by On3.

Texas signed arguably the best offensive line class ever, and Kyle Flood had a huge hand in it. Campbell, the five-star offensive lineman from Arlington (Texas) Bowie, was a significant head-to-head recruiting win over rival Oklahoma. But that wasn’t the only major recruiting win on the offensive line for Flood. Five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, four-star offensive tackles Cameron Williams and Malik Agbo and four-star interior offensive linemen Neto Umeozulu, Cole Hutson and Malik Agbo were all recruited personally by Flood. Banks’ flip from Oregon was an especially satisfying recruiting win for the Horns. And that alone might have been enough to his name on the list of top recruiters.

Flood put together the best offensive line class in the nation. Texas signed seven talented prospects in the class:

Five-star Devon Campbell

Five-star Kelvin Banks Jr

Four-star Neto Umeozulu

Four-star Malik Agbo

Four-star Cole Hutson

Three-star Cameron Williams

Three-star Conner Robertson

Texas could not afford to miss on many targets after only signing two linemen during last season’s transition class.

Campbell and Banks are two of the best offensive line prospects Texas has signed since 2000 while big Camerson Williams has an NFL frame that just needs to be developed.

Flood has flipped the outlook of one of the weakest positions on the Texas roster by signing one of the best offensive line hauls Texas has ever put together.

