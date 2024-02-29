Kyle Filipowski returns from court-storming injury as Duke basketball beats Louisville

DURHAM – Monday appeared to be just another game day at Cameron Indoor Stadium for Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski.

Filipowski, who suffered a court-storming injury in the seconds following the Blue Devils’ loss at Wake Forest, went through warmups and was in the starting lineup for the 28th game in a row.

In No. 10 Duke’s 84-59 win against Louisville, Filipowski finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four turnovers in a mixed-bag performance. After the Louisville game, Filipowski said he banged knees with a student at Wake Forest.

“Obviously, it’s been super crazy, just with everything going around," Filipowski said of the days leading up to Louisville.

"Of course, you know, I have my opinions. I try to keep to myself and not share much, just because I’m trying to stay focused on the team and stay focused on us winning … not get too wrapped up into what we did and what happened. It’s just been a lot of focus on us as a team.”

The sophomore 7-footer struggled with turnovers in a sloppy first half, but the Blue Devils (22-6, 13-4 ACC) held a double-digit lead for most of the night against the last-place Cardinals (8-20, 3-14). Duke had 23 assists on 32 baskets.

Mark Mitchell, Jared McCain and Jeremy Roach combined for 50 points to power Duke’s offense and Louisville missed 14 of its 17 attempts from long range, shooting 41% overall

Here are some other observations from Duke’s win against Louisville.

Duke basketball’s Jeremy Roach remains steady senior

Senior captain Jeremy Roach continues to put together as steady a season as any guard in the country with his consistent production. Roach had 19 points, making eight of his 11 shots, with six rebounds and one turnover. He had 11 points in the second half and make at least three 3s in a game for the sixth time this season.

Sean Stewart’s lift off the bench

Athletic freshman Sean Stewart continues to show flashes of his potential on the court with his powerful finishes at the rim and ability to rack up rebounds. Stewart did both against Louisville, and finished a season-best 3-for-4 at the free-throw line. With nine points, seven rebounds and two assists, it was Stewart's best showing since a double-double performance against La Salle in November. His production could be an X-factor in March.

Caleb Foster injury update

Duke freshman Caleb Foster, who injured his right ankle in the second half of the Blue Devils’ loss at Wake Forest, didn’t play against Louisville. He had a boot on his right foot and used a scooter to get onto Coach K Court. Duke has been without at least one starter in nine of its 28 games. Foster had played in each of the Blue Devils’ first 27 games.

