Is Kyle Filipowski playing tonight? Duke star expected to play against Louisville

Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski was the center of controversy after the Blue Devils' upset loss to Wake Forest last Saturday, as he injured his knee after being stuck in a swarm of court-storming Demon Deacons fans.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer offered an update on Filipowski's status Monday for its game against Louisville on Wednesday, saying he wasn't sure if Filipowski was quite ready to practice, and said the team would know more about his availability late Monday.

The 7-foot sophomore has been one of the nation's top forwards this season, averaging 16.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season on 50 percent shooting and 34.4% clip from 3-point range.

No. 10 Duke (21-6, 12-4 ACC) is set to host the struggling Cardinals (8-19, 3-13) at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Will Kyle Filipowski play tonight?

Duke star forward Kyle Filipowski is expected to play in its game against Louisville on Wednesday, college basketball insider Adam Zagoria reported Wednesday.

Should Filipowski indeed play for the Blue Devils against the Cardinals, it means he won't miss a game after suffering a potentially scary injury after Duke's upset loss against Wake Forest.

It's unclear if Filipowski will be a full-go or limited in the game.

What is Kyle Filipowski's injury?

Filipowski injured his knee in the aftermath of Duke's loss to Wake Forest last Saturday, as he was tripped up after a sea of Demon Deacons fans stormed the court in celebration of their upset win.

ESPN just showed a new angle of the court-storming at Wake Forest where Duke's Kyle Filipowski was injured. Can clearly see where he hurts his knee as a fan taunts him while racing to midcourt. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/ABAsKC2kTI — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) February 24, 2024

Scheyer said Monday that Filipowski didn't receive an MRI on his knee, adding he was "a little sore" on Sunday.

Kyle Filipowski stats

Season averages: 16.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 blocks, 1.0 steals per game

Career (two seasons): 15.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 blocks, 1.2 steals per game

