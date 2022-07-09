Kyle Field is listed at one of the most intimidating stadiums in college football

Every weekend during the college football season, one team prepares to travel to their opponent’s stadium, hoping to withstand the various elements that make each environment unique, composed of passionate fanbases who will do anything to help their team secure a win. From the whiteouts during night games at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium to having to face the raucous crowd at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, teams feed off of the crowd’s undying passion and energy and can change the momentum of any game at any moment.

Recently, Brad Crawford of 247Sports composed a list ranking the “9 most intimidating stadiums in 2022”, coming at a perfect time just months before the start of the 2022 college football season. For Texas A&M. Kyle Field is sacred ground, and has become a larger presence as one of the more intimidating venues since it’s move to the SEC in 2012. And to no ones surprise, it made the top 9, with Crawford explaining his selection:

At field level, the volume is deafening inside Kyle Field when Texas A&M plays a nationally-ranked opponent. The Aggies could get as many as four of those opportunities this season, beginning with Mario Cristobal and Miami in Week 3, followed by anticipated games with Ole Miss, Florida and LSU over the second half of the schedule. This will be Jimbo Fisher’s most talented squad in College Station, one most analysts believe could be a College Football Playoff contender if they’re able to beat conference favorite Alabama on the road in October.

Now, here is the complete list of the top 9 most intimidating stadiums for the 2022 season:

The Top 9:

Memorial Stadium (Clemson) Ohio Stadium (Ohio State) Neyland Stadium (Tennesee) Sanford Stadium (Georgia) Tiger Stadium (LSU) Autzen Stadium (Oregon) Kyle Field (Texas A&M) Beaver Stadium (Penn State) D.W.R Stadium (Arkansas)

Related